Investors Purchase High Volume of Ribbon Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,145 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the typical volume of 1,157 call options.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,108 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 432,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 107,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.75. 1,521,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

