Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,087 call options on the company. This is an increase of 992% compared to the typical volume of 466 call options.

TMST traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.93. 10,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,812. The firm has a market cap of $544.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

