ION Trading 13% Lower This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market cap of $307,062.10 and approximately $85.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,577,313 coins and its circulating supply is 13,677,313 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

