Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 46.5% in April

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IINX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 293,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Ionix Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91.
Ionix Technology Company Profile
