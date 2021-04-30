Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 46.5% in April

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IINX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 293,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Ionix Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

