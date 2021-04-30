Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in April

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IDTY stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 556,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Ipsidy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
