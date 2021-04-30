Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in April

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDTY stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 556,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Ipsidy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

