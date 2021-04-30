IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s 10th Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 3.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.69% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.80. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,574. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48.

