IQeon (IQN) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. IQeon has a market cap of $16.10 million and $1.13 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00005354 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

