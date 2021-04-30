iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $182,458,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,985,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,730,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,530,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,099,000.

NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $$51.34 during trading hours on Friday. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,886. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50.

