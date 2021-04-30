iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 147.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,467,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

HDV stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30.

