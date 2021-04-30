iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $105.91 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

