iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 11.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,478 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47.

