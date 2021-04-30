iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) were down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.59 and last traded at $64.59. Approximately 3,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 17,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.