iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,088 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 880% compared to the typical volume of 723 call options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. 2,092,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 227,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.