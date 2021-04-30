iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.