iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 275.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

