iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,770,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,300 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

