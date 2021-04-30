iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79.

