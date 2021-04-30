iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Increased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of Stockton owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.12. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

