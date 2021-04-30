iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,045 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

