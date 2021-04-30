iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.