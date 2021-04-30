iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.