iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 9.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $38,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.96. 38,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,343. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $238.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.38 and a 200-day moving average of $213.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

