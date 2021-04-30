iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $260.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $239.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.68 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

