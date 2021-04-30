iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.66. 55,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,237. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.