iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

