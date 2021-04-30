iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

IWD traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $157.45. The company had a trading volume of 142,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

