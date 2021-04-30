iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $103,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

