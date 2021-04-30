iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,541,000.

IWS stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.53. 22,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,945. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

