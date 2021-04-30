iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Argent Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,250. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $119.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.