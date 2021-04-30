iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.14. 3,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,109. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $128.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

