iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.18. 87,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,906. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

