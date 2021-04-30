iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 12.6% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Stockton owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

