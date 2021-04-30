iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bank of Stockton’s 2nd Largest Position

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.41. 27,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

