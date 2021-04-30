iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,816,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 61.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.58% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,518,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.45. The stock had a trading volume of 342,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

