iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.95. 383,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.18 and a 200 day moving average of $378.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

