iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,781 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 45.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $761,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.11. The stock had a trading volume of 325,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

