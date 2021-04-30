iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Increased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 7.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

IVE traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $146.62. 5,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,954. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $147.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

