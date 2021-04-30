iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 179.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 3.21% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $37,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.02. 85,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,579. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

