iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $57,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

