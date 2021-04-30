iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Decreased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 115,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

