iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.98. 76,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

