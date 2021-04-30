iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.