iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,225,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 244,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,160,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $74.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

