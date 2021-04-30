iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.73 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 4,300,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,397,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.