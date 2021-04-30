Issuer Direct (ISDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. On average, analysts expect Issuer Direct to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 million, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

