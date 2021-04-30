Issuer Direct (ISDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. On average, analysts expect Issuer Direct to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISDR opened at $27.77 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $104.72 million, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

