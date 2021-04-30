iStar (NYSE:STAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. iStar has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

