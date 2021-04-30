ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Short Interest Update

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS ITEX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. ITEX has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

