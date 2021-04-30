ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

