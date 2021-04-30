J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Up to $160.41

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $160.41, but opened at $164.90. J & J Snack Foods shares last traded at $164.90, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.25.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

